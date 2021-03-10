Shehbaz Sharif slams PTI for attack on PML-N leaders

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: File

Shahbaz Sharif says recent string of attacks shows desperation, frustration and true nature of the PTI leadership.

Opposition leader says the assault on PML-N spokesperson has exposed the brought-up of the PTI workers.

Shahbaz Sharif calls on nation to unequivocally condemn PTI's hooliganism

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed the ruling party for attacking Opposition leaders saying the behaviour of the PTI activists against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Musadik Malik, Miftah Ismail, Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb was reflective of the political training given to them by their leadership.

In a statement, the PML-N chief said the attack on PML-N lawmakers was the most condemnable act.

“The recent string of attacks shows the desperation, frustration and true nature of the PTI leadership that had resorted to violence when all other instruments of persecution had failed,” said the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.

Shehbaz said the assault on the PML-N spokesperson has exposed the brought-up of the PTI workers and their leadership. He also slammed the shoe-throwing at Ahsan Iqbal and said the shoe disgraced Imran Khan, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and the attacker's moral values.

“Arrogant and ruthless Imran Khan wants to avenge his failures and prejudice by bringing the nation at daggers by drawing people against each other,” said Shehbaz. He also added that it was utterly disturbing and sad that the nation was being dragged into “anarchy, polarisation and moral degeneration” just because of Imran Khan’s petty political agenda and vengeance.

He paid tribute to the PML-N leadership's unwavering commitment to the party’s political ideology, their courage and high spirits.

He called on the nation to unequivocally condemn the hooliganism of the PTI and added that such actions were a threat to the social harmony in the country.

Last week, as the government and its allied lawmakers gathered in the National Assembly for a vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI workers present outside the National Assembly clashed with PML-N workers who had arrived there for a press conference.

As the PML-N leaders started to speak, they were surrounded by the angry crowd, which attempted to drown them out with slogans in support of the prime minister and the ruling party.

The situation turned ugly when the politicians and the PTI supporters started pushing each other and exchanging hot words.



TV footage showed Musaddiq Malik being hit from behind, following which him and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.

A Peshawari chappal was also thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticising the government.