US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar gives a nod to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam

US Representative Ilhan Omar caught the attention of Pakistanis after she gave a subtle nod to acclaimed singer Atif Aslam.

The Congresswoman , 38, turned to her Instagram and announced that she will be taking over Spotify this week to honour Muslim artists around the globe.

Sharing the post, Omar dropped by in the comment’s section and tagged a bunch of artists, including Pakistan’s celebrated singer Atif Aslam, British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and British singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf.



Whether or not the US politician regularly grooves to the Aadat hit maker’s tracks is something she has yet to clarify. But for now, Aslam’s fans in Pakistan are over the moon seeing the singer get international recognition and bag a spot amongst leading names in the global music scene.