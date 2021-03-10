Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations have reportedly been postponed after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to media reports, Ranbir had planned a birthday bash for Alia on March 15.

The birthday party will now happen at a later date after Ranbir recovers from Covid-19, Indian media reported.

Earlier, Neetu confirmed on Tuesday that her son Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined at home.

Neetu turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Ranbir and confirmed that her son has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on medication and recovering well.



