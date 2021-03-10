Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021
Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations have reportedly been postponed after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with coronavirus.
According to media reports, Ranbir had planned a birthday bash for Alia on March 15.
The birthday party will now happen at a later date after Ranbir recovers from Covid-19, Indian media reported.
Earlier, Neetu confirmed on Tuesday that her son Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined at home.
Neetu turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Ranbir and confirmed that her son has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on medication and recovering well.