ECP to announce verdict today on PTI petition seeking to block Gillani's victory notification

Senator-elect Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the verdict on a PTI petition seeking to suspend the notification of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani's victory over Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the recently-held Senate elections.



A four-member committee of the ECP reserved its verdict today after hearing arguments from the ruling party.

The PTI had approached the electoral body after a video emerged in which Gillani's son, Ali Haider Gilani, was filmed telling PTI lawmakers how to discard their votes.

The Opposition's candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated the government's nominee for the seat, triggering a strong reaction from the government.



PM Imran Khan openly accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of using money to influence the Senate election.

