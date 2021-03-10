Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
NYNausheen Yusuf

ECP to announce verdict today on PTI petition seeking to block Gillani's victory notification

By
NYNausheen Yusuf

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Senator-elect Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the verdict on a PTI petition seeking to suspend the notification of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani's victory over Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the recently-held Senate elections.

A four-member committee of the ECP reserved its verdict today after hearing arguments from the ruling party.

The PTI had approached the electoral body after a video emerged in which Gillani's son, Ali Haider Gilani, was filmed telling PTI lawmakers how to discard their votes.

The Opposition's candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated the government's nominee for the seat, triggering a strong reaction from the government.

PM Imran Khan openly accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of using money to influence the Senate election.

More From Pakistan:

Schools closure: Shafqat Mehmood memes flood Twitter, again

Schools closure: Shafqat Mehmood memes flood Twitter, again
Coronavirus: Schools in these cities of Punjab will close from Monday

Coronavirus: Schools in these cities of Punjab will close from Monday
Supreme Court seeks ECP records on Sialkot's NA-75 Daska by election

Supreme Court seeks ECP records on Sialkot's NA-75 Daska by election
PIA plane-shaped balloon frightens Indian police in occupied Kashmir

PIA plane-shaped balloon frightens Indian police in occupied Kashmir
Netizens lash out as video of Lahore couple using lion cub in wedding shoot goes viral

Netizens lash out as video of Lahore couple using lion cub in wedding shoot goes viral
TikToker raises awareness about violence against women through powerful short skits

TikToker raises awareness about violence against women through powerful short skits
Shehbaz Sharif slams PTI for attack on PML-N leaders

Shehbaz Sharif slams PTI for attack on PML-N leaders
Second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive begins today

Second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive begins today
PTI will do everything necessary for Sadiq Sanjrani’s win in Senate: Shibli Faraz

PTI will do everything necessary for Sadiq Sanjrani’s win in Senate: Shibli Faraz
Schools to be closed from March 15 in several cities due to COVID-19 outbreak: Shafqat Mehmood

Schools to be closed from March 15 in several cities due to COVID-19 outbreak: Shafqat Mehmood
'State institutions helped with PM Imran Khan's confidence vote': Khaqan Abbasi

'State institutions helped with PM Imran Khan's confidence vote': Khaqan Abbasi
PTI lawmaker Zain Qureshi contracts coronavirus for the second time

PTI lawmaker Zain Qureshi contracts coronavirus for the second time

Latest

view all