Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s stunning selfie takes the internet by storm

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s selfie takes the internet by storm

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf and actor Bilal Ashraf’s selfie has won the hearts of the fans and fellow showbiz star on social media.

The Mera Naseeb star turned to Instagram and shared a stunning selfie with Bilal Ashraf with a sweet caption.

Tagging Bilal, Syra said “Kind people are the best kind of people @ashrafbilal” followed by heart emoji.

Bilal Ashraf praised Syra in the comment saying “@sairoz u r and a source of inspiration for soooo many and a true Rockstar” alongwith numerous heart emoticons.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Syra and Bilal.

Superstar Mahira Khan showered love on them and endorsed the caption saying “Yes” with heart emoji.

Saboor Aly simply dropped numerous heart emoticons.

More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan indulges in sweet Instagram banter with Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui

Mahira Khan indulges in sweet Instagram banter with Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui
Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured by Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured by Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam’s music video ‘Har Funn Maula’ is out now

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam’s music video ‘Har Funn Maula’ is out now
Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis
Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts Covid-19: report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts Covid-19: report
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make first public appearance together after birth of second child

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make first public appearance together after birth of second child
Pakistani Twitter erupts with memes over Meghan and Harry's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey

Pakistani Twitter erupts with memes over Meghan and Harry's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey
Minal Khan shares touching photo with Aiman Khan, late father

Minal Khan shares touching photo with Aiman Khan, late father
Alia Bhatt tests negative after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s coronavirus diagnosis

Alia Bhatt tests negative after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s coronavirus diagnosis
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan mourns death of Rasim Oztekin

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan mourns death of Rasim Oztekin
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans floored with PDA-filled photo

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans floored with PDA-filled photo
Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all