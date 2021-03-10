Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s stunning selfie takes the internet by storm

Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s selfie takes the internet by storm

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf and actor Bilal Ashraf’s selfie has won the hearts of the fans and fellow showbiz star on social media.



The Mera Naseeb star turned to Instagram and shared a stunning selfie with Bilal Ashraf with a sweet caption.

Tagging Bilal, Syra said “Kind people are the best kind of people @ashrafbilal” followed by heart emoji.

Bilal Ashraf praised Syra in the comment saying “@sairoz u r and a source of inspiration for soooo many and a true Rockstar” alongwith numerous heart emoticons.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Syra and Bilal.



Superstar Mahira Khan showered love on them and endorsed the caption saying “Yes” with heart emoji.

Saboor Aly simply dropped numerous heart emoticons.