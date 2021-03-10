PTI will do everything necessary for Sadiq Sanjrani’s win in Senate: Shibli Faraz

Shibli Faraz says the JUI-F is just raising the issue of government's offer of deputy chairman slot to gain importance.

Says no formal offer has been made to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The government is ready this time and would do everything necessary for winning Senate chairman election.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI will employ all tactics to ensure the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate chairman election, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Tuesday.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath,’ the minister said the government would do whatever is required to win the Senate chairman slot.

While responding to media reports about the government’s offer to JUI-F, Faraz said no formal offer has been made to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the post of Senate deputy chairman, and neither it is possible.

“The JUI-F is just raising the matter to gain importance,” he said.

“Abdul Ghafoor Haideri came to meet us and we informally discussed these things while having food in the library,” he said, adding that the government also goes to Opposition senators for seeking votes in the Senate elections.

To a question of Shahzeb Khanzada whether the Senate chairman would be elected by seeking votes, using power or using money, Shibli Faraz said the opposition always violates rules and uses money.

“We are ready this time. It can’t happen that we play Sharif Sharif and do everything according to law. We would do everything necessary for winning,” Shibli said, adding that it is not possible that the government remains unmoved, while the opposition uses every tactic for its benefit, which was witnessed in the Senate elections.

He said the government would not play ‘nicely’ and would make every effort for the success of its candidate.

“It’s not happening that the Opposition is allowed to even touch the ball in a football game with hand, while the government just plays with the foot. Love begets love and vice versa,” he said.

He, however, made it clear that he was not talking about using money in the Senate election.

'No change in Punjab'

While responding to a question, the federal minister said no change is under consideration in Punjab on the chief minister level or any other administrative level.

However, there were reports in the media about a meeting chaired by the prime minister in which he indicated "big changes" in the Punjab administration.

Geo News Sources said that prior to the meeting, the prime minister had met Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, adding that the "changes" have nothing to do with him.

The meeting also deliberated in detail the Punjab government's performance.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Shafqat Mehmood were in attendance.