NA Speaker takes notice of PML-N leaders' scuffle with PTI supporters

Thursday Mar 11, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has taken notice of the scuffle involving PML-N leaders and PTI supporters outside the Parliament on March 6.
PTI supporters had surrounded PML-N leaders outside the Parliament when they had arrived to hold a press conference to condemn the government.
Read more: PTI supporters, PML-N leaders come to blows; shoe thrown at Ahsan Iqbal
This occurred when Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament on the same day to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.
The NA speaker forwarded the matter to the Senior Parliamentarian Council, which will investigate the matter and issue a detailed report on it after 15 days.
TV footage of the incident had showed PML-N leader Musadik Malik being hit from behind, following which him and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.
A Peshawari chappal was also thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticising the government.
Police, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen.