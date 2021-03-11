NA Speaker takes notice of PML-N leaders' scuffle with PTI supporters

A shoe can be seen hurled at PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal as he stands with other PML-N leaders, surrounded by PTI supporters. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Speaker Asad Qaiser forwards matter to Senior Parliamentarian Council.

Council to investigate incident thoroughly and issue report in 15 days.

A shoe had been thrown at PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal while another person had hit Musadik Malik outside the Parliament.

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has taken notice of the scuffle involving PML-N leaders and PTI supporters outside the Parliament on March 6.

PTI supporters had surrounded PML-N leaders outside the Parliament when they had arrived to hold a press conference to condemn the government.



This occurred when Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament on the same day to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.



The NA speaker forwarded the matter to the Senior Parliamentarian Council, which will investigate the matter and issue a detailed report on it after 15 days.



TV footage of the incident had showed PML-N leader Musadik Malik being hit from behind, following which him and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.



A Peshawari chappal was also thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticising the government.

Police, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen.