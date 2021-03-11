Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

TikTok ban in Pakistan: PTA responds to media reports

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

A file photo of a TikTok logo. 

  • PTA denies saying that TikTok did not give a "positive response."
  • The institution says its representative did not make such a remark in court. 
  • The report submitted to court states TikTok is cooperating with PTA in regulating objectionable content.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Thursday responded to media reports stating the state institution had claimed of not receiving a positive response from TikTok.

"With reference to the hearing on TikTok App in Peshawar High Court today, it is being quoted in certain section[s] of media that the PTA director said the authority had sent a request to TikTok officials but had not yet received a 'positive response'," the PTA said in a Twitter post.

The institution said its representative did not make such a remark in the court hearing.

"In fact, the report submitted to the court, which is part of the record, stated that TikTok is cooperating with PTA in regulating objectionable content," it added.

PHC orders immediate ban

Earlier, the PHC ordered Pakistani authorities to immediately ban video-sharing social networking service TikTok. The orders were issued by PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, who was hearing a petition filed by a citizen seeking a ban on Tiktok.

Related items

During the hearing, the PHC CJ observed that videos uploaded on TikTok are "not acceptable for the Pakistani society”. He added that the people that were mostly affected by TikTok were the youth.

The judge also expressed his displeasure over the “reports” he was receiving related to TikTok.

“Tik​​tok videos are spreading obscenity, it [the app] should be shut down immediately,” ordered Chief Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's institutions 'being used to interfere in Senate elections': Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan's institutions 'being used to interfere in Senate elections': Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
PTI revokes memberships of two aggrieved leaders

PTI revokes memberships of two aggrieved leaders
NA Speaker takes notice of PML-N leaders' scuffle with PTI supporters

NA Speaker takes notice of PML-N leaders' scuffle with PTI supporters
Lahore minor rescued from abusive employers after neighbours call police for help

Lahore minor rescued from abusive employers after neighbours call police for help
Naqeebullah murder case: ATC rejects bail pleas of two policemen

Naqeebullah murder case: ATC rejects bail pleas of two policemen

PM Imran Khan nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Senate deputy chairman post

PM Imran Khan nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Senate deputy chairman post
How to register for COVID vaccine in Pakistan

How to register for COVID vaccine in Pakistan
MQM-London's Kehkashan Haider running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD

MQM-London's Kehkashan Haider running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD
PML-N women leader Tanveer Bibi arrested for allegedly thrashing lady constable

PML-N women leader Tanveer Bibi arrested for allegedly thrashing lady constable
Our Senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM, claims Maryam Nawaz

Our Senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM, claims Maryam Nawaz
Asif Ali Zardari: From Mr 10% to Mr President

Asif Ali Zardari: From Mr 10% to Mr President
Peshawar Hight Court orders immediate ban of TikTok mobile app

Peshawar Hight Court orders immediate ban of TikTok mobile app

Latest

view all