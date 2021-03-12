What is the procedure of stamping a ballot paper in Senate elections?

A vote is cast during the Senate Election 2021 in a provincial assembly in Pakistan, March 3, 2021. —APP/Shaheryar Anjum/File

Following Sadiq Sanjrani's victory as Senate chairman for the second time after defeating Opposition candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani, people are wondering what the procedure of stamping the ballot paper during Senate polls is.



The curiosity arose after eight votes — including seven in Gillani's favour — were rejected.

Outlined below is how the Upper House lawmakers were required to cast their vote for the chairman.

- Lawmakers should stamp the area in front of their favoured candidates' names on the ballot paper.

- While folding the ballot paper, lawmakers have to exercise caution so that the ink does not spread to the candidate other than the one chosen. In the event the mark appears on the other candidate's box as well, the vote will be rejected.



- Taking photos or showing the ballot paper to anyone is prohibited.

- When folding the ballot paper, be careful the official stamp on the back of the ballot paper is clearly visible.



- As the lawmaker comes out of the booth, they should drop their vote in the box on the Senate secretary's table.