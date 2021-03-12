Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Web Desk

What is the procedure of stamping a ballot paper in Senate elections?

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 12, 2021

A vote is cast during the Senate Election 2021 in a provincial assembly in Pakistan, March 3, 2021. —APP/Shaheryar Anjum/File

Following Sadiq Sanjrani's victory as Senate chairman for the second time after defeating Opposition candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani, people are wondering what the procedure of stamping the ballot paper during Senate polls is.

The curiosity arose after eight votes — including seven in Gillani's favour — were rejected.

Outlined below is how the Upper House lawmakers were required to cast their vote for the chairman.

- Lawmakers should stamp the area in front of their favoured candidates' names on the ballot paper.

Related items

- While folding the ballot paper, lawmakers have to exercise caution so that the ink does not spread to the candidate other than the one chosen. In the event the mark appears on the other candidate's box as well, the vote will be rejected.

- Taking photos or showing the ballot paper to anyone is prohibited.

- When folding the ballot paper, be careful the official stamp on the back of the ballot paper is clearly visible.

- As the lawmaker comes out of the booth, they should drop their vote in the box on the Senate secretary's table.

More From Pakistan:

Six colliers killed due to explosion in Balochistan mine

Six colliers killed due to explosion in Balochistan mine
Sadiq Sanjrani's Senate victory draws reactions from govt, Opposition

Sadiq Sanjrani's Senate victory draws reactions from govt, Opposition
Yousaf Raza Gillani – a brief profile

Yousaf Raza Gillani – a brief profile
Senate election results: Sadiq Sanjrani triumphs over Yousaf Raza Gillani

Senate election results: Sadiq Sanjrani triumphs over Yousaf Raza Gillani
Sadiq Sanjrani — a brief profile

Sadiq Sanjrani — a brief profile
No doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun: Asad Umar

No doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun: Asad Umar
'You will be responsibe if CCTV footage is destroyed': PDM lawmakers to Senate security chief

'You will be responsibe if CCTV footage is destroyed': PDM lawmakers to Senate security chief
Chief Justice unhurt in car accident near Rashakai, SC confirms

Chief Justice unhurt in car accident near Rashakai, SC confirms
UNDP hosts webinar on economic independence for Pakistani women

UNDP hosts webinar on economic independence for Pakistani women

Watch: All the 'spying devices' allegedly installed to monitor the Senate chairman election

Watch: All the 'spying devices' allegedly installed to monitor the Senate chairman election
Rawalpindi confirms first dengue fever case of 2021

Rawalpindi confirms first dengue fever case of 2021
'Spy camera' memes dominate Twitter after Senate chairman election controversy

'Spy camera' memes dominate Twitter after Senate chairman election controversy

Latest

view all