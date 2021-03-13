Can't connect right now! retry
Shahnawaz Dahani thanks Ali Tareen for love and support after being named in Test squad

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Multan Sultans pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and former PSL franchise owner Ali Khan Tareen. Photo: Files

Multan Sultans pacer Shahnawaz Dahani on Saturday thanked the former owner of his PSL franchise, Ali Khan Tareen, for the support the latter gave him. 

"Thank you Ali bhai for your love and support," Dahani tweeted after Ali Tareen expressed his delight over the pacer's inclusion in the Pakistan Test squad.

Ali Tareen responded with three hearts to the Multan Sultans' rising star.

Dahani had earlier taken to Twitter to celebrate his maiden call-up.

"Selected in Test squad. Thank you so much mom for all your prayers . Thank you PCB for believing in me," the Multan Sultans pacer had said.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim had announced the squad on Friday, giving shape to Pakistan's upcoming tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In the press conference, Wasim had stated that Dahani was included in the Test squad following his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Dahani had caught the country's eye after bowling consistently in the PSL. 

Before the PSL was postponed due to a breakout of coronavirus cases, Dahani had been the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

He had taken nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 10.33.

