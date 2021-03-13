Can't connect right now! retry
In bid to assist Iraq in fight against pandemic, Pakistan dispatches coronavirus relief goods

The flags of Pakistan (left) and Iraq can be seen in this illustration. — Twitter/ForeignOfficePk

  • Pakistan sends good on PM Imran Khan's directives.
  • Next two consignments to be sent in coming week.
  • Pakistan and Iraq have long-standing fraternal ties.

Pakistan on Saturday dispatched coronavirus relief goods to the brotherly Republic of Iraq, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The goods, according to the Foreign Office, were dispatched on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives.

The first plane-load was despatched today in presence of the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan, while the next two consignments will be sent in the coming week.

"Pakistan and Iraq have long-standing fraternal ties rooted firmly in shared faith and values. The two countries have multifaceted relationships, marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields," the Foreign Office said.

The ministry stressed the COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which can only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation. "The government and people of Pakistan stand by their Iraqi brethren in this difficult time."

