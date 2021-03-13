Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms testing positive for Covid-19, self-quarantining at home

Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi has confirmed testing positive for novel coronavirus and isolated himself at home.



The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram story and confirmed the news.

He said, “Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“I’m feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home,” Siddhant said and added “I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors.”

He further said “Being positive and tackling this head on.”

Siddhant was currently shooting for Phone Bhoot that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.