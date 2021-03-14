Can't connect right now! retry
'Phone kaan say laga rahna chayay': Anwar Ali congratulates Shahnawaz Dhani

Shahnawaz Dhani celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: PSL Twitter screengrab

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali on Saturday congratulated Shahnawaz Dhani for his selection in the national Test squad.

Taking to Twitter, Dhani felicitated Pakistan's latest fast bowling sensation, who received the call to play in the upcoming South Africa and Zimbabwe tours in the Test matches.

Dhani got the selectors nod after performing well in the PSL 2021 edition where he took impressive wickets and troubled batsmen to a great deal.

"Congratulations for your selection boys, best of luck, especially @ShahnawazDahani," tweeted Ali. "Dhani, Dhani. Cha ja Larkay Phone Kaan say Laga rahna Chayay. #Waseem & #Arshad Go Well Boys #Teampakistan," he tweeted.

Ali was referring to Dhani's signature "telephone ringing" celebration that became famous during the PSL. Every time the cricketer takes a wicket, he gestures with his hands to signify a phone ringing.


