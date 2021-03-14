Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
Web Desk

Sharmila Farooqi reacts to University of Lahore proposal video

Web Desk

A screengrab of the University of Lahore video that went viral (L) and PPP's Sharmila Farooqi (R). Photo: File


  • Sharmila Farooqi supports UoL students over proposal fiasco
  • A video of a woman going down on her knee and proposing to a male student had taken social media by storm
  • The UoL had expelled the students after the video went viral following a disciplinary committee meeting

PPP leader and the party's MPA from Sindh, Sharmila Farooqi on Sunday reacted to the University of Lahore proposal video that took social media by storm and subsequently resulted in the termination of the two students involved in it.

A video in which a female student going down on her knee and proposing to another student went viral on social media a few days ago. While many praised the girl for taking the initiative, others lashed out at them and demanded action be taken over the incident.

The University of Lahore expelled the students after the video went viral, earning the ire of the Pakistani Twitterati. 

Sharmila Farooqi has also thrown her weight behind the students by praising the act.

"Powerful! Expressive! Full of hope & love! More power to the youth!" tweeted Sharmila.

UoL's expulsion letter

The varsity had issued a letter on Friday in which it said the disciplinary committee had decided to expel the students.

"A meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30am in the Office of the Rector," reads the notification.

It had said that the two students "were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules", adding that they were summoned before the committee but had "failed to appear".

The order further stated that in pursuance of Section 9 of the General Discipline and Code of Conduct on the Campus, the committee had decided to expel the two students for violating the varsity's rules and regulations and "serious infraction of the code of conduct".

"Furthermore, as per Section 16 [...] they are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses."

