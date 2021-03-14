Syra Yousuf’s dance video goes viral

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf and her sister Palwasha set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves and the video of it has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Mera Naseeb star shook a leg with her sister during a wedding ceremony of her manager and friend Alizeh Jung.

The video was shared by the photographer, who was covering the ceremony on his Instagram handle and it has taken the internet by storm.

He also shared an adorable photo of Syra with her daughter Nooreh Shehroz.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Syra.

Later, the actress also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted her dazzling pictures from the wedding ceremony.

She captioned it, “life is the dancer and you are the dance.”


