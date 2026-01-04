Hania Aamir shares candid 2025 reflection on grief and panic

Actor Hania Aamir can be seen in this image. — @Instagram/@haniaheheofficial

Actor Hania Aamir has opened up about panic, grief and resilience in a year-end post, saying 2025 gave her “the absolute worst and the absolute best.”

In a message shared on Instagram on Sunday, Aamir posted a carousel of 20 photographs, ranging from set moments to hangouts with friends, alongside a lengthy caption reflecting on how the year reshaped her sense of strength.

“I genuinely believed I had become strong enough to survive any grief untouched… And then life showed me that I hadn’t. And that discovery changed me,” she wrote.

She added that 2025 taught her “how fragile confidence can be” and that strength is not always proven until it is tested fully.

Aamir also described the contrast between outward composure and private distress, writing that a person can laugh on set, pose with flowers and appear fine while “your heart races, your chest tightens, and you quietly breathe through a panic no one else sees,” adding that sometimes strength is simply “holding your ground”.

She said the year carried nights that felt emotionally draining, from being “the steady voice for so many” to hoping someone would answer the phone “just so the night feels survivable”, while also bringing unexpected moments of support and fulfilment.

“Doors opened I didn’t even know I’d knocked on. Work felt like a gift. Joy arrived gently,” she wrote, adding that love was present in “calm and grounding” ways, and that she ended the year far from home among people who reminded her “warmth can return softly”.

Closing the note, Aamir framed the year as both a test and an experience of endurance: “God made this year a test… I laughed. I cried. I kept going. And somehow, I survived,” she wrote.

She ended with the line: “Some wounds weren’t mine to earn, only to survive. And that’s enough to begin again.”

Aamir’s post comes as she continues to draw attention for her drama serial Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, in which she stars opposite Bilal Abbas Khan.