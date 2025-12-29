Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's fiance, steals spotlight at Globe Soccer Awards 2025

Georgina Rodriguez poses in a picture captured during Globe Soccer Awards 2025. — Instagram/@georginagio

Argentina model and Cristiano Ronaldo's fiance, Georgina Rodriguez, stole the spotlight at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025, held in Dubai, after waking up the crowd with her stunning look.

She marked her attendance at the event with her longtime partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, who bagged the Best Middle East Player 2025 award for the third consecutive time.

Fitted in a black maxi with detailed sleeves, Rodriguez completed her look with silver jewelry and vibrant Arabic makeup.

The couple remained in the spotlight in the event as glimpses showed them accompanied by their older son.

After bagging the award, Ronaldo said: "I still motivate myself to carry on, it doesn't matter where I play to score goals and keep going."

Meanwhile, Midfielder Vitinha won the Best Midfielder award, whereas Ousmane Dembele was crowned Best Men's Player. Lamine Yamal won the Best Forward Award as well as the Maradona Award, with Paul Pogba bagging the Comeback Award.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo and his fiance reportedly purchased luxury villas in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project, according to British media.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the Portuguese footballer said: "From the moment we first visited, Georgina and I felt a connection with the island and its natural beauty – it’s a place where we feel at peace."

"Now we have a home here, we can enjoy quality time with family in complete privacy and serenity any time we like," he added.