 
Geo News

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's fiance, steals spotlight at Globe Soccer Awards 2025

Argentina model marks her attendance at event with partner, Cristiano Ronaldo

By
Web Desk
|

December 29, 2025

Georgina Rodriguez poses in a picture captured during Globe Soccer Awards 2025. — Instagram/@georginagio
Georgina Rodriguez poses in a picture captured during Globe Soccer Awards 2025. — Instagram/@georginagio

Argentina model and Cristiano Ronaldo's fiance, Georgina Rodriguez, stole the spotlight at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025, held in Dubai, after waking up the crowd with her stunning look.

She marked her attendance at the event with her longtime partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, who bagged the Best Middle East Player 2025 award for the third consecutive time.

Fitted in a black maxi with detailed sleeves, Rodriguez completed her look with silver jewelry and vibrant Arabic makeup.

The couple remained in the spotlight in the event as glimpses showed them accompanied by their older son.

After bagging the award, Ronaldo said: "I still motivate myself to carry on, it doesn't matter where I play to score goals and keep going."

Meanwhile, Midfielder Vitinha won the Best Midfielder award, whereas Ousmane Dembele was crowned Best Men's Player. Lamine Yamal won the Best Forward Award as well as the Maradona Award, with Paul Pogba bagging the Comeback Award.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo and his fiance reportedly purchased luxury villas in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project, according to British media.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the Portuguese footballer said: "From the moment we first visited, Georgina and I felt a connection with the island and its natural beauty – it’s a place where we feel at peace."

"Now we have a home here, we can enjoy quality time with family in complete privacy and serenity any time we like," he added.

More From Showbiz

Actor Saba Qamar embroiled in police uniform controversy
Actor Saba Qamar embroiled in police uniform controversy
PML-N's Asghar confirms his granddaughter marrying Punjab CM Maryam's son
PML-N's Asghar confirms his granddaughter marrying Punjab CM Maryam's son
Vicky Kaushal publicly speaks about his 'baby boy' for first time
Vicky Kaushal publicly speaks about his 'baby boy' for first time
Farhan Saeed celebrates love with new song on 9th anniversary with Urwa Hocane video
Farhan Saeed celebrates love with new song on 9th anniversary with Urwa Hocane
Case closed! Merub Ali celebrates law graduation in cute backyard party
Case closed! Merub Ali celebrates law graduation in cute backyard party
British-Pakistani influencer and online trader Zaraq Nazir hopes for justice in gambling apps inquiry
British-Pakistani influencer and online trader Zaraq Nazir hopes for justice in gambling apps inquiry