Mahira Khan reveals what scares her in latest interview

Mahira Khan poses in her glamorous look with wearing stunning black dress in an undated. — Instagram/@Mahira Khan

Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan, after showing a stunning display of her talent on the big screen, is finally returning to television, but is "a little scared" of her return.

In an interview with CNN, the 'Neelofer' star revealed her gains and losses in her 15-year journey in the showbiz industry, which resulted in a lot of love, respect, and adoration.

“It’s going to be 15 years in this industry next year for me,” Mahira said, which she described as a bit scary for her.

“I’m going back to TV. I’m a little scared about it, but I think that’s what’s exciting. That something is scaring me, you know.”

Talking about her and 'Neelofar' co-star Fawad Khan’s chemistry, which always shared different vibes to their viewers, the actress believes, “It’s a blessing that we have been given so much love and respect and adoration together.

“I think what we have in common is that we both are very respectful of each other’s space and our crafts,” she said, adding: “I’m a spontaneous actor, he is [...] he has another kind of method, and we both understand each other’s beats.”

Mahira also recalled her student life when she was in the US state of California, saying: “I always credit America for all these years that I lived and worked in America, there’s a huge part of me and that time for me as a girl from Pakistan.”

The actress said she takes her son to America every summer and tells him about the memories she spent there. She believes those were her "very important years of life."