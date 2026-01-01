Happy New Year!: Pakistani celebrities ring in 2026 with hope, big dreams

A collage of Pakistani star actors Ramsha Khan, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and Sonya Hussyn. — Instagram

As the New Year rolled in with fireworks, festivities, and fresh hopes, Pakistani celebrities also joined the celebrations by sharing heartfelt messages with their fans.

Stars from the worlds of drama, film and music took a moment to reflect on the year gone by and welcome the one ahead.

Their messages ranged from cheerful wishes and gratitude-filled notes to thoughtful reminders about resilience, growth, and positivity, mostly based on the throwbacks to the past year.



Lets have a look at who posted what.

Superstar Mahira Khan posted a video containing small snippets of moments from the past year, from her time on shoots, promotion events, fan meetups and random day outs on the beach, to once again recall what went by in 2025.

In the caption, she wrote a long message that reflects on 2025 as an unexpectedly challenging yet transformative year. It speaks about learning that success can feel heavy, strength doesn’t always mean wellness, and that quiet grief and gradual change still matter.

She acknowledged staying too long in old patterns and versions of themselves, while realising that progress often comes through loosening, not breaking.

Overall, it was a note of growth and self-awareness, highlighting newfound strength, patience, and self-kindness. Though not fully ready for what lies ahead, the writer accepts change as necessary and expresses gratitude for moving forward with honesty and renewal.

Meanwhile, Urwa Hoccane made a simple post, containing pictures with her favourite people, her husband Farhan Saeed, sister Mawra and her husband Ameer Gilani.



"Walking into 2026 with the love of my life and my favourite people! Couldn’t have asked for a better new year eve ! #HappyNewYear ya’ll!," she wrote in the caption.

Renowned actor Ayeza Khan, however, posted just a selfie of herself with husband, Danish Taimoor, on her Instagram stories, with a prayer for strength in their love and bond with every passing year.

Then comes the Pakistani heartthrob, Hania Aamir, who although made the New Year post a couple of days ago, it was worth it as it contained the memories from the past year.

Like always, it was an uplifting post with fun moments, day outs and some very special trips, such as the Hania's Hajj voyage.

The Mere Humsafar actor gave a simple caption to the post: "the white rabbit caught me this year".

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar also made a long post, celebrating his first #1 song on the weekly charts, calling 2025 a life-changing year marked by viral success, global recognition, and record-breaking milestones for Pakistani music.



He reflected on a tough but rewarding journey of hard work, honesty, personal growth, gratitude to God and loved ones, and encourage trusting the process, ending with optimism and confidence heading into 2026.

Award-winning actor Sonya Hussyn's message reflected on 2025 as a year of growth shaped by challenges, lessons, and meaningful connections.

It highlighted learning boundaries, choosing peace, and achieving major career milestones with international recognition.

Expressing gratitude to supporters and loved ones, Sonya looked ahead to 2026 with strength, clarity, and renewed purpose.

Meanwhile, Ramsha Khan's note summed up 2025 as an emotional yet uplifting journey marked by growth, self-discovery, and transformation.

Balancing light moments with reflection, she looks ahead to a hopeful new chapter filled with fresh beginnings and optimism.

Moreover, actor Haris Waheed redefined love as self-first and empowering, celebrates individuality, intuition, and inner truth, and reframes solitude as strength.



In his New Year message, Waheed emphasised self-respect, avoiding unnecessary conflict, and realising that growth is about rediscovering oneself, moving forward with purpose and confidence.

Stylish Mawra Hoccane, however, posted the pictures from a friend's mayon on New Year, but the message was on point for the occasion.



The caption of Mawra's post reflected on 2025 as an emotional and love-filled year, marked by deeply personal and professional milestones, beginning and ending with weddings close to the heart, including her own marriage.

Filled with gratitude and emotion, the "Neem" actor warmly welcomes 2026 with hope, excitement, and faith.







