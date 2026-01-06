Strings duo Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia perform live on stage after years

Singer Bilal Maqsood sings a song with Faisal Kapadia in daughter’s wedding. — Instagram/@Bilalmaqsood

Acclaimed String sensation Bilal Maqsood became emotional after singing his decades-old 'Sar Kiye' song at his daughter’s wedding reception, recalling memories with fellow artist Faisal Kapadia.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared sentimental moments with a video clip that showed him singing on stage and calling Kapadia.

A moment later, both were spotted together, which Maqsood described as an emotional experience.

“Last night at my daughter’s wedding reception, Mirage, the band was playing the 'Sar Kiye'. In the middle of the song, they called me up on stage.”

“I was a little hesitant, but I went […], and then I called Faisal Kapadia to join me.”

“After almost four years we sang together again. It turned into a really emotional moment full of memories, love, and gratitude.”

Maqsood expressed gratitude to Kapadia, saying: “Thank you for being with us to share this happiness and make the night unforgettable.”

Maqsood's daughter, Zehra, tied the knot with a foreigner, Artur, in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, January 4.

The snaps of the picturesque event showed the bride’s foreign in-laws, with the bride looking stunning in a traditional mint green outfit and with sober jewellery, while the groom opted for a white kurta Shalwar paired with an ivory waistcoat.

In March 2021, Pakistani rock band Strings left fans heartbroken after announcing the end of their journey. The famous band, Strings, announced parting ways in 2021 after 33 years of musical journey.

Taking to Instagram, the band, which comprised members Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood, Adeel Ali, Haider Ali, Aahad Nayani, Bradley D’Souza, said that after 33 years their musical journey has come to an end.