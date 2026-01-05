Erin Holland reveals difficulties in marriage

Australian TV host Erin Holland poses in an undated picture with husband Australian cricketer Ben Cutting. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Australian sports presenter Erin Holland has opened up about her unconventional "long-distance marriage" to cricketer Ben Cutting, revealing that, even after five years of marriage, she finds it "very difficult" to balance work and personal life.

Sharing her hardship during a podcast appearance, the 36-year-old TV host said she spends four nights a week in Sydney working and flies to Brisbane every weekend to be with her spouse.

“The only time Ben and I have ever lived together longer than two or three weeks at a time [was during Covid],” the former Miss World Australia winner said, adding: “It's been a long-distance marriage for almost five years.”

Managing the relationship, Erin said she faced a painful journey with a lot of loss, as she underwent 12 rounds of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) in the past four years.

"It's been so difficult. There's been a lot of loss, whether it's miscarriages or failed rounds [of IVF]," she said.

The TV host said it's challenging to balance work and having a life as well. “It's getting to a point now, four years on, where it kind a feels like there's no end in sight. I've just found out that my sixth transfer didn’t work.”

“If you knew eventually it was all gonna be worth it, you’d do anything to make that your reality — if that’s what you want for your life. But it’s the unknown. I’m finding it really hard to balance still trying to live my life while I try to create a life.”

She believes that for the couple, mutual understanding of each other's demanding careers has been key.

“Many people know what it’s like to have a First-in, First Out (FIFO) family member. For most of our relationship, it hasn't mattered because there weren't kids at home. The understanding we have of each other's careers is what's actually kept us together.”

The couple tied the knot in Byron Bay in 2021 during the pandemic.