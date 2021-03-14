‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL thanks fans as he reaches one million followers on Instagram

Turkish actor Celal AL, who essays role of Abdur Rehman warrior in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has extended gratitude to his fans after he reached one million followers on Instagram.



Celal aka Abdur Rehman turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared his adorable photo with caption in Urdu, Turkish and English.

He wrote, “Dear Friends, Thanks to your support, we reached 1 million followers. I would like to thank all my brothers and sisters who followed. Thank you, Be there” with a smiling face emoji.

Celal also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.



The actor rose to fame with his stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.