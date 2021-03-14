Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL thanks fans as he reaches one million followers on Instagram

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Turkish actor Celal AL, who essays role of Abdur Rehman warrior in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has extended gratitude to his fans after he reached one million followers on Instagram.

Celal aka Abdur Rehman turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared his adorable photo with caption in Urdu, Turkish and English.

He wrote, “Dear Friends, Thanks to your support, we reached 1 million followers. I would like to thank all my brothers and sisters who followed. Thank you, Be there” with a smiling face emoji.

Celal also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

The actor rose to fame with his stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

