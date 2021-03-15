Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in Qatar on two-day trip for international expo

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed reaches Doha.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has reached Qatar. He is on a two-day official trip representing Pakistan at an international event for homeland security and civil defence in the Middle East.

Milipol Qatar 2021 starts in Doha today. It is a three-day event which takes place every two years.

International thought leaders and officials will participate in the seminar to lay out pathways to a safer world.

The interior minister will be speaking at the international expo and visit the Pakistan stall there.

He will meet Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani and hold delegation level talks to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Rasheed is also expected to hold talks to promote trade relations between the two countries and discuss an increase in export of Pakistan manpower to Qatar.

He will hand over a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Emir of Qatar.