Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Unidentified suspects break into Quetta house, slaughter three children when parents not at home

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

  • Bodies of three minors whose throats were slit found from a house in Quetta.
  • They were the children of a junior clerk working for the Quetta education department.
  • Police said one child was also injured. She is said to be in critical condition.

QUETTA: Three children were found slaughtered from a house in New Sariab, Quetta, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the police, unidentified persons broke into the house of Ataullah, a junior clerk of the education department, in New Sariab and murdered three minors Hasnain, Zain and Aqsa with a sharp instrument, and injured a girl named Kashmala.

The victims' throats were slit.

Read more: Housemaid confessed to murdering 3-year-old boy, stuffing body in washing machine: police

Police said that Ataullah and his wife were not home when the children were slaughtered and neither was their domestic worker. The worker has, however, been arrested for questioning.

The police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. Kashmala's condition is said to be critical.

The deceased and injured are between six and 12 years old, the police said.

