Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur turns a chef, bakes cookies

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan turned a chef as he rolled out cookies by making a family portrait.



Taimur made cookies dough frames consisting of Kareena, Saif and his younger baby brother.

Kareena turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Taimur with the cookies.

She wrote, “My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys.”

In the adorable photo, the little munchkin can be seen holding a big black tray with aluminum foil that had frames of his parents and newborn brother.



Dressed in a white kurta, Taimur was seen holding the tray and looking at the camera.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan was the first to gush over Taimur, saying “Mahshallah. Love U all. Enjoy”.