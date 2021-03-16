Sindh govt decides to change route of Malir Expressway

Sindh govt has decided to change the route of the Malir Expressway.

Govt says the decision was made to reduce the environmental impact of the expressway's construction.

Route diverted to exclude more than 20 goths of the PS-88 Malir constituency which would have been affected otherwise.

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has decided to change the route of Malir Expressway, the biggest transportation infrastructure in the city.



According to sources, the design of the Malir Expressway has been changed to exclude more than 20 goths of the PS-88 Malir constituency which would have been affected had the route not been changed.

The route of the expressway will now be diverted right after the Quaidabad flyover, a move that would reduce the damage to people's homes and agricultural lands, sources said. The diverted route will also reduce the environmental impact of the construction.



Most of the land occupied by the expressway, per the authorities, belongs to the government, therefore, matters related to compensation will also be handled more smoothly.



The new route of Malir Expressway will, however, still affect Goth Gulshan Maryam near Jam Kanda Road, while the approval of the new design will be sought from the Sindh Cabinet.

The NED University and the National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) will submit a technical report related to the change in design to the Sindh government, sources added.

It may be recalled that the foundation stone of the Malir Expressway was laid by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in December 2020, while it was built under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs27 billion.

The Sindh government has three years to complete the construction of the expressway.