pakistan
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Qaseem Saeed

Sindh govt decides to change route of Malir Expressway

Qaseem Saeed

  • Sindh govt has decided to change the route of the Malir Expressway.
  • Govt says the decision was made to reduce the environmental impact of the expressway's construction.
  • Route diverted to exclude more than 20 goths of the PS-88 Malir constituency which would have been affected otherwise.

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has decided to change the route of Malir Expressway, the biggest transportation infrastructure in the city.

According to sources, the design of the Malir Expressway has been changed to exclude more than 20 goths of the PS-88 Malir constituency which would have been affected had the route not been changed.

The route of the expressway will now be diverted right after the Quaidabad flyover, a move that would reduce the damage to people's homes and agricultural lands, sources said. The diverted route will also reduce the environmental impact of the construction.

Most of the land occupied by the expressway, per the authorities, belongs to the government, therefore, matters related to compensation will also be handled more smoothly.

The new route of Malir Expressway will, however, still affect Goth Gulshan Maryam near Jam Kanda Road, while the approval of the new design will be sought from the Sindh Cabinet.

The NED University and the National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) will submit a technical report related to the change in design to the Sindh government, sources added. 

It may be recalled that the foundation stone of the Malir Expressway was laid by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in December 2020, while it was built under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs27 billion.

The Sindh government has three years to complete the construction of the expressway.

'PM Imran Khan wants electronic voting system as soon as possible'

Schools closed in 8 KP cities amid surge in coronavirus cases

Pakistan wants to strengthen economic, cultural ties with Bangladesh: President Alvi

SC dismisses PTI request to suspend ECP order on re-election in NA-75 Daska

Explainer: How can the CEC be removed from office before his term ends?

Shahbaz Gill forgives those who threw ink and eggs at him

Distressed foreign medical graduates protest outside PMC over blacklisting of universities

Watch: Mardan bride makes stunning demand for 'haq mehr'

ECP rejects PPP plea against PM Imran Khan over issuance of development funds

Unidentified suspects break into Quetta house, slaughter three children when parents not at home

Coronavirus: Pakistan's national positivity ratio shoots past 7%

