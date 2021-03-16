Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Babar Azam has a Shaban message for fans

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Pakistan cricket team's skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Pakistan cricket team's skipper Babar Azam wished his fans and followers on Shaban and hoped that this month would help everyone prepare for the holy month of Ramazan.

"Shaban Mubarak to everyone out there. May this month help us prepare for the blessed month of Ramazan by practising mercy and kindness," he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"It is all about doing good to others, whether Muslim or non-Muslims and demand nothing in return," Azam said.

The moon for the holy month of Shaban was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday, as a result, Shaban began today (Tuesday, March 16, 2021).

