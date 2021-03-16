BIEK issues model papers for 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

MCQs to carry 50% weightage.

Board issues papers on Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, Math.

The papers for rest of the papers to be issued soon.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Tuesday released model papers that will guide students and teachers in the upcoming examinations, a statement said.

The issuance of the papers came after a decision of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department. The papers are based on the curtailed syllabus, the statement said.

In the first phase, the board has issued papers on Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, and Maths, while in the next round, it will release the papers for other subjects.

Breakdown:

MCQ's — 50%

Short answer questions — 30%

Detailed answer questions — 20%







