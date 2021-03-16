'Didn't want to attend the PDM press conference but everyone insisted,' says Fazl

PPP has asked for time, PDM will wait for a reply, says Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Photo: File

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says attitude of PPP during the PDM meeting was "undemocratic".

Says PPP has asked for some time to deliberate upon the decision to resign from parliament, so the PDM will wait for a reply.

Says he didn't want to attend the press conference but everyone had insisted that he do so.

ISLAMABAD: The chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that the "attitude of the PPP during the PDM meeting was undemocratic."

Talking to Geo News, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that nine of the parties in the meeting were in favour of submitting resignations to the parliament, but the PPP was against it.

"The PPP has asked for some time to deliberate upon the decision, so the PDM will wait for a reply," Fazl said.

Fazlur Rehman had abruptly left the press conference after announcing the decision to delay the long march. As Fazl left the press conference, PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz called out to him, requesting him to take some questions, but he did not listen.

"I did not want to come to the press conference," Fazlur Rahman said later, adding that other PDM members had insisted that he address the press briefing.

"I made the announcement and left. What else could I have said?" Fazl questioned.



He insisted that the PDM still stands united.

The PDM had earlier planned a long march to oust the PTI-led government on March 26. But since the PPP has shown hesitation regarding the submission of resignations to the parliament and has asked for time, the march has been postponed.