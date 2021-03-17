Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Priyanka Chopra slams claim she and Nick Jonas weren't qualified to present Oscar nods

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Global icon Priyanka Chopra clapped back at a hater who claimed that she and her husband Nick Jonas were not ‘qualified enough’ to be named presenters of the Oscar nominations this year.

 Peter Ford, renowned, Australian entertainment reporter, did not hold himself back from criticizing the Academy for picking the power couple to make the announcement for the biggest night in Hollywood.

The journalist turned to Twitter and wrote: "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."

Ford's tweet was later deleted due to backlash, but the Quantico actor did not come slow with her comeback as she hit back at him and wrote: "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration." 

