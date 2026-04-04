Dakota Johnson makes rare appearance with new boyfriend Role Model

Dakota Johnson and Role Model hint at relationship status in new outing

Dakota Johnson and Role Model made a rare public appearance together in Los Angeles - confirming that their relationship is still alive and well.

The 36-year-old actress and the musician, 28, have kept their budding romance away from the public eye which sparked breakup rumours for a while, but they have proven them false with their PDA-filled outing.

The notice me hitmaker, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, was spotted with the Materialists star outside an office in LA, according to fan-posted pictures and videos.

The couple appeared giddy around each other and stayed close to each other while seemingly being engrossed in conversation.

The LA outing comes after the Oh, Gemini singer and the Splitsville actress were seen attending the Paul McCartney concert together last week.

Although the pair is keeping their relationship lowkey, an inside source told DeuxMoi the reason is because they are both "chill homebodies."

Despite reports suggesting that Johnson and Pillsbury are casually dating after her either-year-long relationship ended with Chris Martin, their romance is still going strong.