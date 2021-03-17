Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
John Abraham reveals why he opted for a theatrical release of his next film

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

John Abraham revealed why the makers of his upcoming film Mumbai Saga opted for a theatrical release 

Bollywood star John Abraham has opened up about what its like for films to be released on OTT platforms as COVID-19 pandemic rages on, shuttering theatres all over.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor revealed why the makers of his upcoming film Mumbai Saga opted for a theatrical release instead of OTT.

"(The film) won’t make as much money as movies did in 2019. All theatres across the country haven’t opened, but with this film, a few more will. After we announced this film, five more movies were announced (or theatrical run),” he said.

"Let’s be honest, it’s a common industry notion that if an actor is not confident of a film, he dumps it on OTT. Almost 90 per cent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad. I am not saying this film is spectacular, but we are not worried about its failure. I won’t use the pandemic as a crutch,” he went on to say. 

