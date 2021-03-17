Govt opposes Justice Isa's plea for live coverage of review petition

ISLAMABAD: Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that the federal government is opposed to Justice Qazi Faez Isa's request for live broadcast of the review petition proceedings.

A 10-member SC larger bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the review petition seeking removal of paragraphs 2 to 11 of the June 19, 2020 verdict.

On June 19, 2020, seven judges of a 10-judge bench quashed a presidential reference against Justice Isa but also ordered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into the judge’s family members’ foreign assets and submit a report to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

During the course of proceedings, Aamir Rehman while objecting to the live broadcast of the case said live coverage would lead to a public debate on the conduct of judges.

"Judges speak through their decisions, not on television," he added.

He said it was feared that court decisions with a live coverage would not be legal and would be based on popularity.

Addressing the AAG, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that his arguments were strong and need to be reviewed.

The AAG said media houses would not be able to take a stand on either side due to their institutional policy.

He said Justice Qazi Faez Isa has argued that live broadcasts would educate the people but "if law students did not learn from books, what would they learn from live broadcasts?"



Rehman said the justice delivered by the judges reaches the people through decisions. Showing court proceedings on television would cause many problems, he added.

The AAG said media representatives were present in the courtroom to convey the proceedings of the SC to the public in simple language.



He said there was no justification for direct action in the presence of media representatives.

Rehman said judges had special powers in the courtroom.

He pleaded with the court to reject Justice Isa's request to show the proceedings of the case live.

'Freedom of the media being compromised'



Justice Isa in his arguments said freedom of the media is being compromised.

Justice Bandial noted that court proceedings were recorded in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, Sarina Isa, wife of Justice Isa, alleging government machinery misusing its authority, said the property she bought with her own money was turned into her husband's overnight.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until Thursday.







