Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Kajol thinks OTT platforms are liberating for actors

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Kajol also believes the platform has more room for experimentation

B-Town superstar Kajol has has reigned over the Indian cinema since the past several years. 

But with COVID1-9 pandemic changing the dynamics of the film industry in the past year, the Dilwale star too had to toy with the concept of OTT releases.

Opening up about her experience with OTT for the film Tribhanga, Kajol said to Hindustan Times: “It is very freeing as an actor to do a something for an OTT platform.”

“There are lots of things you don’t have to worry about. And yes there are a lot of things that you have to worry about. But the former outweighs the latter,” she continued.

Kajol also believes the platform has more room for experimentation: “There are lots of things that you can talk about and discuss. There are more things than worrying about you know whether it is offending somebody or not. There are a lot of issues that you can talk about.”

More From Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours about her heading towards politics

Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours about her heading towards politics
Sara Ali Khan looks something out of a fairytale in recent photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan looks something out of a fairytale in recent photoshoot
John Abraham reveals why he opted for a theatrical release of his next film

John Abraham reveals why he opted for a theatrical release of his next film
‘Karan Johar confessed he was in love with me’: Twinkle Khanna

‘Karan Johar confessed he was in love with me’: Twinkle Khanna
Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt

Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt
Aamir Khan quits social media for good

Aamir Khan quits social media for good
Kareena Kapoor mom-shamed on social media after Taimur hurts himself

Kareena Kapoor mom-shamed on social media after Taimur hurts himself
Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's take on 'buss it' challenge

Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's take on 'buss it' challenge
Ananya Panday on how body-shamers shattered her confidence

Ananya Panday on how body-shamers shattered her confidence
Vidya Balan had to endure body image issues when her weight became a 'national issue'

Vidya Balan had to endure body image issues when her weight became a 'national issue'
Anushka Sharma makes conscious efforts to not portray women regressively on screens

Anushka Sharma makes conscious efforts to not portray women regressively on screens
Taapsee Pannu breaks her silence after Income Tax raid at her residence

Taapsee Pannu breaks her silence after Income Tax raid at her residence

Latest

view all