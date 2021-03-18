Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Sports Desk

Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood among seven additional players to join national camp

By
Sports Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Zahid Mahmood and Shahnawaz Dahani. — File photos

  • PCB invites seven players to train with national side.
  • Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood called at NHPC; will work with world-renowned coaches.
  • Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood are among the seven players invited to the pre-departure camp of the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national team — that commences at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 19.

These players – Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Dahani and Mahmood – have been invited so that the coaching staff continues to work on their development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Being part of the pre-departure camp for the white-ball cricketers provides an opportunity for Dhani and Mahmood, who received maiden call-ups in the Test side last week, to find their rhythm before they embark on journey for Zimbabwe with the Test players on 12 April.

Meanwhile, the men’s national selection committee has also invited Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore as the selectors continue to reward the top domestic performers and expand the pool of players. The pair will work with the world-renowned NHPC coaches.

Following the departure of the white-ball squad for South Africa on 26 March, the players who have been dropped from the national side but remain in consideration for the national team will also be invited at the NHPC where they will work on various physical and technical aspects of the game.

