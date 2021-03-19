Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series

South Africa will be led by their newly named limited overs captain Temba Bavuma.

The South African cricket board on Thursday named the T20 and ODI squads that will take on Pakistan next month.

The Proteas will be led by their newly named limited overs captain Temba Bavuma. He will be taking over from wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock who was removed as the skipper after the South Africans had a poor outing against Pakistan in January.

"We're very excited about these two squads that we have selected for our home tour against Pakistan. The ODI squad boasts the calibre of talent we have in South African Cricket and I'm really excited to see how they go about the series," South Africa's selection convenor Victor Mpitsang was quoted by Espncricinfo.

Mpitsang said that the team has "enough experience" to give a "good challenge to Pakistan" on South Africa's home turf.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa from April 2 onwards.



The teams will play the ODI series first while the T20 series will start from April 10.

The tour will end on April 16 and the Pakistan team will then depart for its series against Zimbabwe.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain) Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe