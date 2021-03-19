Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Ramiz Raja recalls gruelling 1992 World Cup training session with PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Imran Khan leads the team in a training session in Melbourne in 1992. Photographer: Iqbal Munir

Becoming world champions for Pakistan in 1992 didn't come easy. Former cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja gave his fans on social media a glimpse of what it was like, playing and training under legendary captain Imran Khan.

Raja shared a picture of the team during a training session in Melbourne from 1992 under the captaincy of Imran Khan, who is now the prime minister of the country.

"‘92 World Cup training session! five rounds of the Melbourne Ground was like the basic starter under captain Imran Khan," tweeted Raja about his experience as part of the team that went on to achieve world cup glory.

The picture is from a training session that the team took part in at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 1992 World Cup.

Almost 29 years ago, Pakistan celebrated its national team's only ODI World Cup triumph.

Read more: Ramiz Raja's YouTube channel 'compromised'

The team was led by PM Imran Khan back in 1992, who is hailed till this day as one of the greatest cricket captains to grace the game. 

In the campaign, Pakistan had lost its opening matches but bounced back and reached the final. In the final, the team beat England by 22 runs to lift the trophy. 

More From Sports:

Watch: When West Indian legend Viv Richards refused to run out a Pakistani batsman

Watch: When West Indian legend Viv Richards refused to run out a Pakistani batsman
'Wrong to expect Sharjeel Khan to turn into Shadab overnight,' says Babar Azam

'Wrong to expect Sharjeel Khan to turn into Shadab overnight,' says Babar Azam
Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram

Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram
Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series

Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series
Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan

Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan
Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood among seven additional players to join national camp

Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood among seven additional players to join national camp
Indian fans upset after ICC includes Babar Azam in Justice League tweet

Indian fans upset after ICC includes Babar Azam in Justice League tweet
Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary

Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary
Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman

Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman
PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket

PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket

Leftover PSL matches may be held between May 23 and June 20: sources

Leftover PSL matches may be held between May 23 and June 20: sources
Babar Azam spotted with unmasked, untested individuals a day before COVID-19 testing

Babar Azam spotted with unmasked, untested individuals a day before COVID-19 testing

Latest

view all