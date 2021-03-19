Ramiz Raja recalls gruelling 1992 World Cup training session with PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan leads the team in a training session in Melbourne in 1992. Photographer: Iqbal Munir

Becoming world champions for Pakistan in 1992 didn't come easy. Former cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja gave his fans on social media a glimpse of what it was like, playing and training under legendary captain Imran Khan.



Raja shared a picture of the team during a training session in Melbourne from 1992 under the captaincy of Imran Khan, who is now the prime minister of the country.

"‘92 World Cup training session! five rounds of the Melbourne Ground was like the basic starter under captain Imran Khan," tweeted Raja about his experience as part of the team that went on to achieve world cup glory.

The picture is from a training session that the team took part in at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 1992 World Cup.

Almost 29 years ago, Pakistan celebrated its national team's only ODI World Cup triumph.

Read more: Ramiz Raja's YouTube channel 'compromised'

The team was led by PM Imran Khan back in 1992, who is hailed till this day as one of the greatest cricket captains to grace the game.

In the campaign, Pakistan had lost its opening matches but bounced back and reached the final. In the final, the team beat England by 22 runs to lift the trophy.