Ramiz Raja's YouTube channel 'compromised'

Ramiz Raja announces his YouTube channel has been "compromised".

The channel had more than a million followers.

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja's YouTube channel has been compromised, the famed commentator has announced.



Taking to Twitter, Raja asked his fans to wait until he recovers the account that had more than a million followers.

"Working to restore my you tube channel which has been sadly compromised. Bear with me. Thank you," he said in the post.



The former cricketer's channel is named "Ramiz Speaks" and he has been it running for the last two years.

Raja, in his YouTube channel, provides analyses on cricket — local and international — and also invites prominent guests on his shows. The commentator also gives cricket-related news on the platform.