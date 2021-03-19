Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 19 2021
Samina Peerzada, Talat Hussain receive coronavirus vaccine

Veteran Pakistani stars Talat Hussain and Samina Peerzada became the latest celebrities to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Samina, 65 turned to Twitter and posted her adorable photo while receiving the jab recently. She also shared her experience with the fans.

She tweeted, “Thank you & Shabash Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, Talat also got his vaccination at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi recently.

Other stars including Armeena Khan, Bushra Ansari and Reema Khan have also received vaccination.


