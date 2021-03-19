Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
News Desk

Pakistanis react to PM Imran Khan's perceived 'lack of hospitality'

By
News Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Geo News/Aik Din Geo Ke Saath with Sohail Warraich/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: A few days ago, a picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan's "eccentric" breakfast went viral on Twitter, with people eager to know more about his diet while others commented on "lack of hospitality".

Pakistani Twitterati were quick to react to the premier's picture collage and could not hold themselves back from commenting on his diet, which often comprises eggs, mango or milk — or a combination of all three.

It started when a user remarked on the premier's "inexplicable habit of eating a strange combination of mango slices, yoghurt, and eggs for breakfast, while somebody else watches him eat". 

Journalist Gharidah Farooqi, who was see interviewing him years ago in one of the photos circulating on Twitter, quickly responded, saying she "was left ‘food-less’" and adding a 'sad' emoji.

'His guests aren’t eating?'

'Akela kha raha hai'

'Frugality or a lack of hospitality?'

'Sharing is caring'

Others, however, shared more wholesome comments for PM Imran Khan, saying he kept himself healthy at the age of 70 and was cautious about what he ate.

'We can take him as an example'

'Mashallah very healthy'

'Best perfect diet'

Some, on the other hand, made light-hearted political jokes, commenting on the Pakistani economy, his prior promises, and even their own friends' eating habits.

'Khata hai to lagata bhi hai'

'Replace mangoes with Pakistan economy'

'I know more about Imran Khan's favourite breakfast'


