Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistani stars stress on safety measures as third Covid wave grips the nation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Ministry of National Health Services issued a message by Mahira Khan, Adeel Hussain, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz/Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

As the third wave of coronavirus grips the nation, Pakistani celebrities are stepping forth to urge the public to take precautionary measures.

In a video message issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, acclaimed stars, Mahira Khan, Adeel Hussain, Bilal Abbas and Iqra Aziz are pushing fans to build up the safety measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

“Let’s defeat corona together,” said the Humsafar actor in the video posted on Twitter.

“Let us vow to use face masks and sanitize our hands regularly,” Hussain and Abbas tell fans.

“Maintain a six feet distance with each other and avoid going to crowded places,” urges Aziz.  

In the last 24 hours, the country lost 42 people to the deadly virus, taking the nationwide death tally to 13,799.

So far, 579,760 have recovered from the coronavirus after testing positive.

The surge in the positivity cases has alarm bells ringing in the country, as a day earlier Pakistan positivity rate stood close to 8%.

More From Showbiz:

Javed Sheikh receives coronavirus vaccine

Javed Sheikh receives coronavirus vaccine
Manzar Sehbai shares a heartfelt note for wife Samina Ahmed on her birthday

Manzar Sehbai shares a heartfelt note for wife Samina Ahmed on her birthday
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s underwater swimming video goes viral

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s underwater swimming video goes viral
Twitter has a ball after Shehzad Roy, Prince Philip age comparison goes viral

Twitter has a ball after Shehzad Roy, Prince Philip age comparison goes viral
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s little daughter turns a chef

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s little daughter turns a chef
Ayeza Khan to share ‘breaking news’ with fans today

Ayeza Khan to share ‘breaking news’ with fans today
Hania Aamir, Dananeer’s ‘Pawri’ video goes viral

Hania Aamir, Dananeer’s ‘Pawri’ video goes viral
Samina Peerzada, Talat Hussain receive coronavirus vaccine

Samina Peerzada, Talat Hussain receive coronavirus vaccine
Anupam Kher belts a soulful song for fellow balding men

Anupam Kher belts a soulful song for fellow balding men
‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ surpasses 100 million views in historic move

‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ surpasses 100 million views in historic move
Hania Aamir shares a thought-provoking note

Hania Aamir shares a thought-provoking note
Mehwish Hayat's new look turns heads

Mehwish Hayat's new look turns heads

Latest

view all