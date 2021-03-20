30 AC buses hit the roads in Karachi

Karachi gets 30 air-conditioned buses to ease burden on public transport.



The buses are running on the same route for now, while two new routes will be introduced soon.

The fare is Rs100.



KARACHI: As many as 30 air-conditioned 16-D buses have started running in Karachi from today (Saturday).

The owner of the AC coaches, Muhammad Shafi, says the buses are all running on the same route currently.

The route is from Dawood Chowrangi to Sharae Faisal to Tower. The fare is Rs100.

Shafi said that AC coaches will also start running on two more routes soon.

Public transport is a major problem in Karachi and the lack of public transport in the city has led to a proliferation of rickshaws and Qingqis, which affect the flow of traffic.

Studies indicate that transportation-related worry can take a heavy toll on a person’s health, leading to high blood pressure and anxiety, among other illnesses.

A 2018 study conducted by the World Bank, titled 'Transforming Karachi into a Livable and Competitive Megacity: A City Diagnostic and Transformation Strategy' states that every day, an estimated 45 people compete for a single seat on a bus in the city, compared to 12 in Mumbai, India.