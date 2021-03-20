Manzar Sehbai shares a heartfelt note for wife Samina Ahmed on her birthday

Veteran Pakistani star Manzar Sehbai shared a heartfelt birthday note for wife Samina Ahmed, who turned a year older on Sunday.



The Alif actor turned to Instagram and posted a loved-up picture with the wifey to wish her on 71st birthday.

Manzar wrote, “Happy birthday to my one and only Samina” along with a heart emoticon.

He further said, “The woman I adore and love the most on this planet and beyond”.



In his previous post, Manzar shared a sweet photo with his sisters as he also celebrated his birthday and wrote, “Celebrating my birthday with my 3 loving sisters.”

“Missing Samina's presence, She is out of country at the moment,” he further said.



