Saturday Mar 20 2021
Shaikh Rasheed says govt 'may impose nationwide lockdown' in coming days

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed. 

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed has said that it is possible the government may impose strict restrictions and a nationwide lockdown in the coming days; however, decision makers will also need to assess the impact of such a decision on the poor and working classes.

Meanwhile, sources in the interior ministry have said there is no plan for an immediate lockdown in Islamabad and that any decision in this regard can only be taken on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Separately, in a conversation with Samaa TV, the minister urged the people to exercise precaution.

Speaking of Prime Minister Imran Khan testing positive for coronavirus, he said he had met the prime minister a day earlier. "I, too, will get vaccinated on Sunday," he said.

Rasheed said that the way the coronavirus situation is rapidly worsening, he foresees the need for nationwide smart lockdowns beginning Monday.

Rising positivity ratio

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has been on the rise and jumped from 8% a day earlier to nearly 10% today.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan carried out 40,946 tests in the last 24 hours out of which 3,876 returned positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 9.46%.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 623,135 and the active cases in the country stand at 27,188.

Additionally, the country lost 42 people to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 13,799.


