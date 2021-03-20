Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 20 2021
Mehwish Hayat wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Film and TV actress Mehwish Hayat on Saturday prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" actress wrote, "Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a very speedy recovery. Proves the point that nobody is immune and that this pandemic is far from over. While we pray for our Prime Minister, lets also remain vigilant." [sic]

Khan, 68, is “self-isolating at home,” Health Minister Faisal Sultan, said in a tweet, and a close aide said he had a mild cough and fever.

