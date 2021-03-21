Wary of rising coronavirus cases, NCOC to decide about Pakistan Day parade tomorrow

Pakistan Army personnel march during a Pakistan Day parade. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: With Islamabad and Pakistan both reporting an alarming number of coronavirus cases each day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to call a session tomorrow (Monday) to decide whether the Pakistan Day parade should be held or not.



The forum will discuss whether the parade should be cancelled or held on a limited scale.



The NCOC’s session would also take stock of the education sector and the prevailing situation brought about by the third wave of the coronavirus across the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, in a brief press conference, had spoken about the abrupt spike in COVID-19 positivity ratio across the country and the public's negligence in following safety protocols outdoors.

Last year, the government had cancelled the Pakistan Day parade scheduled for March 23, 2020, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



At the time, the coronavirus had affected 28 people in Pakistan and more than 120,000 people across the world, causing the deaths of more than 4,500 people globally.



