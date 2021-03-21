Imran Khan health update: PM, first lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'

Prime Minister Imran Khan with his wife, Bushra Bibi. Photo: File

PM Imran Khan, first lady thankful to well-wishers, says Gill.

A day ago, the prime minister and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus.

PM will continue to perform his official duties via video conference today, says Gill.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi — a day after it was confirmed had tested positive for coronavirus — are feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms".



This was revealed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday. In a tweet, the premier's aide thanked PM Imran Khan's fans and well-wishers for praying for his quick recovery.



"The prime minister and Bushra Bibi are thankful to you all for your good wishes," he told followers on the micro-blogging site.



Gill revealed in the tweet that the prime minister will continue to perform his official duties via video conference today.



PM Imran Khan 'fit and doing well', Dr Faisal Sultan says