Sunday Mar 21 2021
Imran Khan health update: PM, first lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan with his wife, Bushra Bibi. Photo: File
  • PM Imran Khan, first lady thankful to well-wishers, says Gill.
  • A day ago, the prime minister and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus.
  • PM will continue to perform his official duties via video conference today, says Gill.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi — a day after it was confirmed had tested positive for coronavirus — are feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms".

Read more: Beware of those who create doubt about coronavirus vaccine, says President Alvi

This was revealed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday. In a tweet, the premier's aide thanked PM Imran Khan's fans and well-wishers for praying for his quick recovery.

"The prime minister and Bushra Bibi are thankful to you all for your good wishes," he told followers on the micro-blogging site.

Read more: Pakistan will not undergo 'complete lockdown', confirms NCOC chief Asad Umar

Gill revealed in the tweet that the prime minister will continue to perform his official duties via video conference today.

PM Imran Khan 'fit and doing well', Dr Faisal Sultan says

After breaking the news that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for the virus, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had clarified that the premier was "fit and doing well".

"The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest," he had said, in view of the fact that the premier only has "mild symptoms".

Read more: PM Imran Khan 'fit and doing well', Dr Faisal Sultan says

"We are monitoring his clinical parameters, and medical treatment will be given to him if required," Dr Sultan had said, adding: "Right now, there is no need for any treatment, as such."

Dr Sultan had said the government is in touch with people the premier met over the last few days. "We will be contact tracing everyone and request all the individuals that met him to isolate themselves," he had said.

