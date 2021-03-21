Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Beware of those who create doubt about coronavirus vaccine, says President Alvi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan gets vaccinated (L). President Arif Alvi during an interview (R). 
  • Coronavirus vaccine is given in two doses and takes a few weeks to become effective, says President Alvi
  • "Beware of those who who create doubt, as they know not," says Alvi
  • PM Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday

President Arif Alvi on Sunday clarified that the coronavirus vaccine is, in most cases, is 100% effective while in others, reduces the severity of the infection. 

The president's tweet was posted a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. While many people prayed for the premier and his wife's speedy recovery, many cast doubts over the efficiency of the coronavirus vaccine.

PM Imran had been vaccinated a couple of days before they tested positive for the infection.

Read more: Politicos, journalists react to PM Imran Khan testing positive for coronavirus

"Covid-19 vaccination is a must. It is given in two doses & takes a few weeks to become effective. In most cases it is 100% effective & in remaining, severity of infection is greatly reduced which increases survival rate," President Alvi cautioned via a tweet. "Beware of those who create doubt, as they know not."

PM Imran Khan was not "fully vaccinated": Health ministry

Shortly after news of the prime minister testing positive broke, the Federal Health Ministry clarified that the premier had not been "fully vaccinated" when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The health ministry had clarified that the premier had only received the first dose of the vaccine, and that too merely a couple of days ago.

It had explained that that timeframe was "too soon for any vaccine to become effective".

"Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines," the ministry had clarified.


More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan health update: PM, first lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'

Imran Khan health update: PM, first lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
Islamabad's Shah Faisal Mosque reopened for congregational prayers

Islamabad's Shah Faisal Mosque reopened for congregational prayers
Pakistan will not undergo 'complete lockdown', confirms NCOC chief Asad Umar

Pakistan will not undergo 'complete lockdown', confirms NCOC chief Asad Umar
Pakistan to support Sri Lanka against UNHRC’s war crimes resolution: report

Pakistan to support Sri Lanka against UNHRC’s war crimes resolution: report
Wary of rising coronavirus cases, NCOC to decide about Pakistan Day parade tomorrow

Wary of rising coronavirus cases, NCOC to decide about Pakistan Day parade tomorrow

Travellers from countries severely affected by coronavirus barred from entering Pakistan

Travellers from countries severely affected by coronavirus barred from entering Pakistan
Islamabad schools may remain closed for an extended period: report

Islamabad schools may remain closed for an extended period: report
Kuwait FM enters self-isolation following meeting with PM Imran Khan

Kuwait FM enters self-isolation following meeting with PM Imran Khan
Woman bureaucrat in Balochistan transferred four times in 36 days

Woman bureaucrat in Balochistan transferred four times in 36 days
Does Jemima Khan know how to speak Urdu?

Does Jemima Khan know how to speak Urdu?
PM Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, tests positive for coronavirus

PM Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N seeks PPP's support in NA-249 by-election

PML-N seeks PPP's support in NA-249 by-election

Latest

view all