Pakistan will not undergo 'complete lockdown', confirms NCOC chief Asad Umar

Sunday Mar 21, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday dismissed rumours that the country was heading towards a "complete lockdown".
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief was speaking to anchor Shahzad Iqbal on the Geo News programme Naya Pakistan.
Read more: Travellers from countries severely affected by coronavirus barred from entering Pakistan
The discussion revolved around the rising number of coronavirus cases and the government's response towards it. Rumours of authorities contemplating a "complete lockdown" across the country were discussed.
The NCOC chief shot down the rumours.
Read more: Sheikh Rasheed says govt 'may impose smart lockdowns' in coming days
"Complete lockdown is not the solution," he said. "We tried to explain that to people during the first wave [of the coronavirus] but they did not understand. You cannot shut down the entire country and steal people's livelihoods," added the minister.
Umar, however, hinted at "targeted interventions", saying that the government tries to take steps that would not affect people's livelihoods.
Read more: Islamabad schools may remain closed for an extended period: report
The minister said the NCOC had identified coronavirus hotspot areas to provincial governments. He said the implementation of these smart lockdowns were not satisfactory.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had earlier said Pakistan may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days; however, decision makers will also need to assess the impact of such a decision on the poor and working classes.
Meanwhile, sources in the interior ministry had said there is no plan for an immediate lockdown in Islamabad and that any decision in this regard can only be taken on the recommendation of the NCOC.
As reports began to circulate of a nationwide lockdown, Rasheed had issued a video statement to set the record straight.
"I did not say at all that a lockdown will begin on Monday. False reports attributed to me have been circulating," he had said.
"I did not speak of a complete, nationwide lockdown at all. So I wish to say to everyone, this is a false report being circulated," Rasheed had said.