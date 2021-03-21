Pakistan will not undergo 'complete lockdown', confirms NCOC chief Asad Umar

NCOC chief Asad Umar speaks during Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan'. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar.

Cannot shut down the entire country, says NCOC chief.

Asad Umar hints at more "targeted interventions" to tackle coronavirus in future.



ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday dismissed rumours that the country was heading towards a "complete lockdown".

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief was speaking to anchor Shahzad Iqbal on the Geo News programme Naya Pakistan.



The discussion revolved around the rising number of coronavirus cases and the government's response towards it. Rumours of authorities contemplating a "complete lockdown" across the country were discussed.

The NCOC chief shot down the rumours.



"Complete lockdown is not the solution," he said. "We tried to explain that to people during the first wave [of the coronavirus] but they did not understand. You cannot shut down the entire country and steal people's livelihoods," added the minister.

Umar, however, hinted at "targeted interventions", saying that the government tries to take steps that would not affect people's livelihoods.



The minister said the NCOC had identified coronavirus hotspot areas to provincial governments. He said the implementation of these smart lockdowns were not satisfactory.



