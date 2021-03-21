Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra shares how she was silenced in Bollywood during early days

Global icon Priyanka Chopra wore her heart on her sleeve recently about her past struggles in Bollywood and how she was expected to remain silent.

Chatting with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, the Quantico actor spoke about her previous struggles in the film industry.

“I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice," she said.

Chopra further revealed how she wanted to call out a director once but couldn't.

“I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system," Chopra shared, adding that she eventually backed out of the film. 

